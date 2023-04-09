North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday.
North West Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of North West stock opened at C$39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. North West has a twelve month low of C$30.55 and a twelve month high of C$40.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.80.
About North West
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.
