Northland Capmk Comments on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ GRRR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $51.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group
Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile
Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.