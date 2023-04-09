Northland Capmk Comments on Gorilla Technology Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NASDAQ GRRR opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:GRRR Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

