Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $155.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,237.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at $976,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,760.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,237.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,729 shares of company stock valued at $61,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

