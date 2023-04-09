Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Boosted by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.01 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.05%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

