Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 0.1%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.15 and last traded at $40.91. 183,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,575% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Nuvei Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.