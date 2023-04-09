NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Natixis Advisors L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 216,917 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 22,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $280.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

