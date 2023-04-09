Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 44,201 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 236.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the quarter. ESAB comprises approximately 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of ESAB worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of ESAB by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,345,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ESAB by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,851,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESAB by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 578,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 0.3 %

ESAB stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,574 shares of company stock worth $737,105.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.