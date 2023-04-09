Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 8,145 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Mattel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.