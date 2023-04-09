Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

