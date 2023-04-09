Oak Family Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CONMED by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in CONMED by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 125,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CONMED by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 168,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD opened at $106.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

