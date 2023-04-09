Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 2,015 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.82.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

