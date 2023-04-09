Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

NYSE EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

