Oak Family Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

