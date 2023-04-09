Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,141 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.94 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

