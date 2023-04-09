Oak Family Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,003,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. UBS Group raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

