Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cintas Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.10 and a 200-day moving average of $435.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.