Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.