Oak Family Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.