Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. NVE accounts for 1.5% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of NVE worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 586,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVE by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVE stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $85.33.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 56.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. NVE’s payout ratio is 105.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

