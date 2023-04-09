Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 872 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.