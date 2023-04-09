Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

