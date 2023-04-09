Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,722.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 376,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 355,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 24.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after buying an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OMCL opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 587.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

