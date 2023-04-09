Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.