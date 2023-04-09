Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 7.1%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 769,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 405,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Ondas Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas
Institutional Trading of Ondas
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.
Featured Articles
