Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading Up 7.1%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 769,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 405,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Ondas alerts:

Ondas Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ondas

Institutional Trading of Ondas

In other news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.