Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives $12.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.58 and a current ratio of 18.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

