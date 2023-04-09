Oppenheimer Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $125.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Shares of AMZN opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -380.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $160.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

