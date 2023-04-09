Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

