Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 12,793 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NRG opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

