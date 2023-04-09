Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,546 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,982,000 after buying an additional 617,123 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

