Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

About Aspen Technology

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 213.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average is $220.53. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Further Reading

