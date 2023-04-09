Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 126 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eaton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after acquiring an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

