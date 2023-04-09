Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 39 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in AON by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.