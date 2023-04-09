Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,896 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $335,750,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $147.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

