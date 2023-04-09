Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

ICE opened at $108.25 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.