Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,889 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,195.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

