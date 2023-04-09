Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.45 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 779,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

