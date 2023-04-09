Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after acquiring an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,176,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,638,000 after acquiring an additional 99,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

