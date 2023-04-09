Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 8,100 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.91.

NYSE:IEX opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

