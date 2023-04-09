Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

ALNY stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

