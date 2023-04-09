Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.26.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

