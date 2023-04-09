Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,763 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

