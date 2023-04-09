O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $861.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $810.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

