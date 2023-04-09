Origin Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Origin Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

In related news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,195,000 after buying an additional 218,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,769,000 after acquiring an additional 193,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,247,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,009,000 after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 348,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

