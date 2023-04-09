Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $333,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 14,432 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $333,234.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $773,191.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Holt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,276.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,190 shares of company stock worth $89,010 and sold 20,325 shares worth $467,784. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.