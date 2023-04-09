Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,737,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after purchasing an additional 283,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

