Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $99.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of OC opened at $93.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,343,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 806.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,102,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after buying an additional 981,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $47,560,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

