Packaging Co. of America to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

