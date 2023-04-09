Packaging Co. of America to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:PKG opened at $141.15 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.