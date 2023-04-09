Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.56

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $6.46. Park City Group shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 5,208 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Park City Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

