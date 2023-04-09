Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0 %

PH opened at $312.47 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.