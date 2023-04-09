Patron Partners LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

